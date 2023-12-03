The re-launch of important mental health hub 'The Room' has been lauded a success, attracted as many as 160 people to Goolgowi at the weekend.
As a result of the high amount of interest, discussions will take place over appointing counsellors and services to the hub as well as scheduling opening days.
Founder Marie Clark said she was hugely grateful to those who came along to check out what the service has to offer and for making the re-launch he success it was.
"Everything went amazingly. It was hugely successful and the feedback I received was all very positive," she said.
"Among the many people and services who attended, it was great to have our local member Helen Dalton present who has been a great supporter of this initiative from the start.
"People came from across the shire and beyond.
"As a result, everyone is open to the possibility of services working out of there and meetings will now be held in the new year to pin-point how many staff we can have as well as how often it will open," she said.
A host of support services were present for the unveiling, including Wellways, Rural Financial Counselling, Let's Get Rural, Tresillian, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service and more.
Some of the fun on offer included a raffle, lucky door prizes, a jumping castle, an inflatable water slide, refreshments and food.
Mrs Clark said feedback received indicates the newly renovated outlet will be a boon for Goolgowi as well as nearby locations like Hillston, Griffith, Carrathool, and Lake Cargelligo.
READ MORE
"Everyone said it was not only a beautiful, modern space but also a vital service for the town as well as the area, not just for mental health but as an outlet for other services," she said.
"Now there are even talks about potentially establishing one in Hillston.
"Many of the service providers commented that Goolgowi was an ideal location given it's a centralised meeting place for a lot of towns and overall I'm extremely optimistic for the future of this facility."
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please contact 000. Mental health support is also available at the following numbers:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.