The Glow2680 Christmas party was the biggest it's been in several years, with hundreds gathering at Memorial Park for plenty of music, games and most importantly, to be the first to see this year's Christmas lights glowing.
The street party is the unofficial start of the Christmas season in Griffith - with a combined celebration between the Rotary Club of Griffith and Griffith City Council.
Of course, the man in red himself appeared, with Santa Claus trading in his sleigh for a ride on one of the RFS's trucks before dishing out lollies and treats for the city's younger residents (and the young at heart.)
The Rotary Club of Griffith's centrepiece ham raffle drew plenty of happy punters looking to get their Christmas catering sorted early,
President of the Rotary Club Peter Dart was thrilled with the turnout.
"It's really good, I'm really happy with it," he said.
Some speculated that the higher turnout was due to the timing, with the celebration landing early and beginning the Christmas festivities for the MIA - rather than previous years where it has landed in the middle of the month, squashed in between other celebrations.
Councillor Anne Napoli filled in for mayor Doug Curran and invited Griffith's youth to count down for the lighting - as the electricity turned on and filled the park with warmth and light.
Coming up in the month ahead is the De Bortoli Christmas party on December 16 as well as Carols by Candlelight on December 10.
Later in the month, the Griffith Salvation Army will be hosting a special community Christmas lunch, and are currently accepting both donations and volunteers to assist with the day.
