The Area News
Monday, 4 December 2023
Griffith's Glow2680 Christmas Party drew in plenty, helped by a special appearance from the big man himself

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 4 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 12:29pm
Santa Claus visited Memorial Park to give some early Christmas gifts to the crowds of adoring children. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Santa Claus visited Memorial Park to give some early Christmas gifts to the crowds of adoring children. Picture by Cai Holroyd

The Glow2680 Christmas party was the biggest it's been in several years, with hundreds gathering at Memorial Park for plenty of music, games and most importantly, to be the first to see this year's Christmas lights glowing.

