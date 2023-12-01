The Griffith Multicultural Council's annual carols night is taking a break this year, with plans to restart the evening next year.
Every year, Griffith's multicultural communities have taken the stage at Memorial Park to sing both traditional and modern Christmas carols - but the annual tradition will be taking a break thanks to the effort involved in putting on this year's Multicultural Festival.
President of the Griffith Multicultural Council Carmel La Rocca said that while the event doesn't take much, recent efforts had added up.
"I just didn't have the energy to put it on this year, and it's not nice weather right now anyway," she said.
"It's not a lot of work to put the carols together. Compared to the festival, it's not even a pittance ... it's just contacting everyone early so it doesn't take a lot of work, but it does take a bit of time."
She added that Griffith City Council moving their own carols night to December 10 - a Sunday, rather than the usual Saturday - had added an extra spanner in the works.
"The council runs this competition with us ... they moved it to Sunday instead, I don't know why."
Ms La Rocca added that it was a shame that they wouldn't be able to unite the churches under the Multicultural Carols banner this year, but was already looking forward to putting together the 2024 event.
"As far as I am concerned, carols is all about Christmas. We include all the churches together."
READ MORE
De Bortoli Wines are picking up the slack however, putting on their own event to provide an afternoon of food and tunes.
Headliner Jesse Aviu will be performing plenty of songs at 'De Bortoli Park' next to the cellar door on Saturday December 16, from midday to around 4pm.
Food from Alaina's Kitchen will be accompanying the music, along with plenty of wine and beer for those who are less vino-inclined. Some seating will be available but visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets.
Tickets are available online, and kids registration is free.
Griffith City Council's own Carols by Candlelight night will be held on December 10 under the watchful direction of Danielle Pfitzner.
Carols by Candlelight will be being held at the City Park stage, kicking off at 6.15pm for children's activities - before carols begin at 7.30pm and fireworks at 9.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.