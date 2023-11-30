Wheelchair sports could be coming back to Griffith in the new year, with a wide range of sports on the horizon including basketball and rugby after 2022's successful pilot game.
The Disability and Access Committee for Griffith, along with the Griffith Sports Council, have been hard at work setting up a wide range of wheelchair sports following a successful Wheelchair Rugby pilot game in 2022.
At a recent meeting, Disability and Access Committee member Simone Murphy said that the Canberra Raiders had sought support for regional Wheelchair Rugby.
Ms Murphy added that Interreach was planning to support Wheelchair Sporting events in Wagga, and was hoping to assist a Griffith event in February 2024.
The committee is hoping to see wheelchair sports take off in 2024, and have purchased a number of sporting wheelchairs that are ready for use, but are looking for volunteers and organisers to help run the games.
Councillor and Sports Council chairman Laurie Testoni said that finding organisers had been difficult.
"There's a few interested in helping out, we just need someone to take charge."
Mr Testoni added that while the committee was planning to launch wheelchair sports in earnest for 2024, they were hoping to put together a few test events and introductory sessions in the coming days.
It's just in time, as Griffith City Council plans to celebrate the International Day of People with Disability on December 3 with an awareness campaign focused on locals.
Chair of Council's Disability Inclusion Action Committee, Councillor Shari Blumer said that they were taking the opportunity to hear from residents.
"Our Committee is committed to helping break down barriers and promote disability inclusion," she said.
"We meet monthly and are always happy to hear from members of the public who have suggestions on how we can make Griffith a more accessible community."
