The Area News
Friday, 1 December 2023
Wheelchair sports could be coming back to Griffith in the new year, after a successful pilot last year

By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 1 2023 - 8:20am, first published November 30 2023 - 7:30pm
Wheelchair sports could be coming back to Griffith in the new year, with a wide range of sports on the horizon including basketball and rugby after 2022's successful pilot game.

