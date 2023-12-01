Paramedics across the state are ready to boycott from next year, with the deadline to renew their AHPRA registrations now passed.
Paramedics must renew their registrations each year by November 30, however almost 2000 have now declined to renew their registrations in protest of poor pay compared to other states. There is a 31 day grace period for paramedics however, before the effects of the registration boycott are felt across NSW.
The Health Services Union are currently appealing for a 20 per cent pay rise, to bring NSW paramedic pay in line with Queensland paramedic rates.
The state government was less than thrilled with the boycott however, threatening legal action against paramedics who decline to register and still come to work.
The ruling on what paramedics will be allowed to do while unregistered remains blurry, but Griffith's HSU delegate and paramedic David Mecham said that they would stay within the rules decided by the state government.
"We may just be ambulance drivers instead of paramedics," he said.
"We're not going to wear the uniform, we're not going to say we're paramedics. We will continue to come to work and operate the ambulance."
He added that the threat of criminal action had just bolstered their resolve.
"We just received a letter from the Ministry of Health threatening criminal action against us. That's just saying they would rather have us arrested than pay us what we deserve."
Mr Mecham emphasised his disappointment with Premier Chris Minns, feeling that the promises made by the Premier during the election had not been met.
"This is what got Chris Minns into government and put him where he is," he said.
"They need to follow through with the commitment they made prior to the election that they will meet other states and recognise us as professionals."
