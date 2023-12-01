Despite reports as much as 90mm fell during this weeks rain event, farmers are confident it will not have too much of an effect on crops.
According to a Griffith district farmer and one agronomist, harvest for the most part had wrapped up in most areas before the rains.
The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast over the next week shows hot and dry conditions are set to reurn, and rice and wheat farmer Glen Andreazza doesn't believe another significant rain event will disrupt any concluding operations.
"A third of farms are finished in our area. Most dry farmers have wrapped up their harvests without any impact. We are halfway through on my block and the hope is the rain won't come through the way it did last year. But I'm fairly confident it will leave us alone," Mr Andreazza says.
"The falls were varied in the area. My home block had 63mm and yet just ten kays west people had as little as 20mm. But then there were others not far from me who had as much as 90.
"It was an erratic downpour but if it has all come down at once and has left us alone, I don't suspect there will be too much of an impact on quality.
"The only real downside is moisture will stay in the soil a few days so I won't be able to get going again for a few days. But if that's the worst of it, then that's not too bad," Mr Andreazza said.
Widgelli farmer and AGnVET agronomist Tony Allen said mostly those who sowed wheat late are still working away.
"Most people started well before the rain. I think those who managed to get a head start with the cool temperatures will fare well. There was a lack of rainfall in the lead up but the cool conditions were prime for the foundation of herbicide treatment," Mr Allen said.
"But in the MIA cool conditions meant we had to irrigate more frequently to get crops established and the price of water allocation is high.
"Realistically, we've only had about 120mm of seasonal rainfall. We would have been better off with some September rain.
"In areas west of Griffith they managed to get that so yields will be that bit better in that area," Mr Allen said.
According to a spokesperson for Bureau of Meteorology, significant rainfall is still possible during an El Nio period.
"El Nio increases the probability for drier conditions, but it is not a guarantee. We can still have both dry and wet periods," they said.
"Approximately half of the past El Nio events have included widespread heavy rains in eastern areas of the country."
