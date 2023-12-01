The Area News
Saturday, 2 December 2023
The Griffith Exies Bridge Club are expanding their offers next year, with free lessons for those interested

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
December 1 2023 - 4:00pm
Pat Jones and Anna Colpo from the Griffith Exies Bridge Club. Picture supplied
Pat Jones and Anna Colpo from the Griffith Exies Bridge Club. Picture supplied

The Griffith Exies Bridge Club are getting ready for a big 2024, introducing free lessons in the card game for the entire community to their weekly sessions.

