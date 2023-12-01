The Griffith Exies Bridge Club are getting ready for a big 2024, introducing free lessons in the card game for the entire community to their weekly sessions.
The bridge club currently meets every Tuesday and Friday at 12.30pm, at the Griffith Exies Sports Club on Wakaden Street.
Club president Jenny Henderson said that while turnout was still good, they were advertising lessons more to try and improve numbers.
"Predominantly, it's an older age group that plays bridge so ... numbers are going down. We have lessons most years just through word-of-mouth, we just don't advertise them as much," she explained.
"It's always really good to get new people in because it's not something you pick up overnight. I've been playing for 20 years, and I'm still learning."
Ms Henderson said that the benefits of bridge were equal parts mental and social, and was originally motivated to join the club thanks to her family.
"I saw that there were lessons when I was at the club once for bingo, I thought I'd bring my Mum ... It's actually a really good game, it's a good brain game," she said.
"It's something you have to persist at, but if you're a person that likes competition and certainly if you like cards, it's good to get into. You don't have to be a card player to learn bridge though."
In addition to the weekly in-person meetings, the group holds frequent online games most days.
A spokesperson for the club said that the addition of online games was important for members or potential players who struggle with mobility or movement, as well as those members who are located further out.
Ms Henderson encouraged people to come along in person however, for the social benefits.
"It's a good social outlet with some lovely ladies and men ... People used to think bridge was a very serious game and you couldn't talk and if you go away to competitions, it's stricter but we're a bit more relaxed in that sense."
More information on the lessons is available by contacting Leonie Evans at 6962 5378.
