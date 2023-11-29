The call is out for donations and volunteers to assist with this years Griffith Combined Churches Community Christmas lunch.
Griffith Salvation Army will host the event this year, to take place in the Salvation Army Worship Centre on Christmas Day, with volunteers and donations being sought until December 11.
Salvation Army Major Lyn Cathcart said she is looking forward to hosting.
"Year to year the churches take turns to host so its been over seven years since we've done it. It will certainly be the first time I have been involved it since coming to Griffith and I'm very much looking forward to it," Major Cathcart said.
"We've already been busy preparing, with volunteer Pat Cirillo busy acquiring donations and volunteers.
"We have some volunteers from the church group who have put up their hands and that's greatly appreciated. But we hope to have many more.
"It's up to the volunteers how long they would like to spend helping out on the day and when they can. They are also welcome to participate in the lunch.
"RSVP's are needed for those attending a week in advance. Those looking to volunteer or donate will need to let us know a fortnight beforehand.
"We are also doing our annual hampers. Those who would like one can contact me all the way up until Christmas Day.
"Everyone is welcome, but we are unable to cater for restricted diets. A variety of food, both hot and cold will be offered and this will be an alcohol-free event.
"Those requiring transport also need to let us know as soon as possible as we have a shared bus from Leeton that will be used if there are enough bookings.
"The lunch is a great thing designed for those who might be living by themselves who would like to enjoy the day with others, as well as families," Major Cathcart said.
The free lunch will be held from 11.30am until 2pm on Monday December 25 at The Salvation Army worshjip centre.
Those able to assist should contact Pat Cirillo on (02) 6964 3388 Monday to Wednesday from 10am until 3pm or Major Cathcart on 0408 469 223.
Bookings for the free lunch are essential and can be made through the same contacts.
