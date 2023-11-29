The Area News
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Griffith Salvation Army to take the helm to host Combined Churches Christmas lunch

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
November 29 2023 - 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith Salvation Army Major Lyn Cathcart pictured in the worship centre on Binya Street where the lunch will be held on Christmas Day. She is pictured with some of the food items that have already been donated for the cause. Picture by Allan Wilson
Griffith Salvation Army Major Lyn Cathcart pictured in the worship centre on Binya Street where the lunch will be held on Christmas Day. She is pictured with some of the food items that have already been donated for the cause. Picture by Allan Wilson

The call is out for donations and volunteers to assist with this years Griffith Combined Churches Community Christmas lunch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.