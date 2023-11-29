Having picked up their first win of the first-grade season before having the bye last weekend, the Coro Cougars are hoping that can be the launching point for the season.
It has been a tough start to the season for the Cougar, having suffered a number of close defeats in the opening stages before coming away with a 70-run win over the Exies Eagles.
Captain Tim Rand is hopeful that the big win over the Eagles will provide the kickstart to their season.
"Certainly better to be winning than losing," he said.
"It gives a bit of confidence through the camp that we were sort of lacking at the start of the year. Losing can be a bit contagious, so it would be nice to get a couple of wins under our belt."
It is going to be a busy weekend for the Cougars, who will take on Hanwood on Saturday in the 50-over clash before taking on Hay in the final of the Don 'Captain' Coleman Twenty20 Shield on Sunday.
"We are pretty excited to be playing in both," he said.
"The main focus will obviously be Saturday and trying to build off our first win of the season a couple of weeks ago. Hopefully, we can start to get some together and force our way back into the four.
"Sunday is exciting as well, coming up against Hay, which is something a bit different. They were a bit surprised by it, actually, and it's good to see. They are pretty excited about it, having talked to Mick Catanach about it."
The performance of Jake Rand was central to the Cougars success in the three games two weeks ago, and the Coro captain was pleased to see the opener able to go on with a start.
"He has been batting well all year but has just found ways to get out," he said.
"It was good to see him able to get that big knock on the Saturday and then back it up with couple of good scores on the Sunday in the Twenty20s."
This weekend's GDCA first-grade clash won't be an easy one for the Cougars up against the Wanderers, who are building a strong campaign with a big lead at the top of the table.
"They are deservedly on top of the table, to be honest," he said. "A couple of their wins have seen them come from behind. It will be a good test up against them to see where we are at."
In the 40-over game, Exies Diggers will take on Leagues Panthers.
