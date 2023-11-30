Griffith is doing okay with live music, but it could be better. Compared to past decades, a lot has changed. There are some really talented soloists and duos out there, but I would love to see a few of these younger muso's connect and create bands with others, as well as to join the Griffith Musicians Club. The Griffith Musicians Club has a long history of great muso's and local legends, with endless knowledge to impart to anyone who wants to be involved. Having been a member for over 13 years, I have had some great experiences and enjoy the camaraderie and friendship with a diverse group of people, all with one thing in common ... "love of music".