Griffith's Linda Pasquetti is well known for her vocal stylings.
This week the Duble' frontwoman tells us a little more about herself and how she got into singing and music.
What was your first experience with music?
Growing up in the 70s, I was surrounded by music. The radio was always on at home, in the car in the shed, even while picking oranges on the farm - just about everywhere.
I had two older brothers who were always playing music on the stereo at home, as well as a "very young at heart Uncle Fred Puntoriero", who had music playing at every opportunity, especially at parties, barbecues and family events we had.
My dad, Robert Pasquetti, owned a piano accordion and I was just in awe of this instrument. Dad never really learned how to play it properly, but when he took it out of its beautiful case, we would all sit around and listen even though it wasn't any sort of recognisable song.
From a very young age, I wanted to be a singer and I would always dream of performing. If anyone asked what I wanted to be when I grew up, I would say "I'm going to be a singer".
My family always reminds me how I used to sing into a hair brush using it as a microphone from a young age. As I got older, I really didn't think that I could sing too well, so I didn't pursue singing and became a finance broker.
Growing up in the 70s, I loved listening to all types of music ranging from classical to AC/DC. Music was such a big part of being young and during the 80s and 90s, a big part of my social life was going to see live bands.
At a time when Australian music was leading the world, I was lucky to see many great Aussie bands and many right here in Griffith. Bands like, The Angels, Jimmy Barnes, James Reyne, Skyhooks, Diesel, Daryl Braithwaite and even The Cockroaches (before they became The Wiggles) and just too many more to mention. The 80s era of catchy songs, with strong vocal lyrics and great harmonies really appealed to me then, and has been a great influence on me vocally.
In my early 20s, I finally decided to take singing lessons with local teacher Lorraine Sutton.
I just wanted to learn "one song" to sing at my sister's wedding and that was supposed to be it. Fast forward quite a few years, and I'm still singing and have worked with some local and national legends along the way.
I am eternally grateful to Lorraine for encouraging me to take the stage and using the vocal techniques she taught, has given me the experience and resilience to be able to perform as much as do nowadays.
Who inspires you?
My inspiration in everyday life is my mum and dad, who migrated from Italy after World War II.
They met here in Australia, married and settled in Leeton. They are incredibly hard working and courageous, and I am forever grateful to them for their love and support in everything I've ever done including singing. Also, my husband Gavin. We had met through music in earlier years, but I really got to know him at the Inaugural Griffith It Takes 2 back in 2007 (thanks Pat Sergi).
From that friendship, we created the duo Duble' that still continues today and we've been married now for over five years. My inspiration in music is basically anyone who is a performer. To be playing or singing publicly, is not something everyone can do. It's a real gift.
Do you have a favourite song or style to play?
Way too many to list here. I just like good music and it can be from any era. I like a good melody line and particularly love to hear a strong acoustic guitar presence in songs. Being a singer, I love to listen to songs with strong vocals and smooth backing vocals as well.
I also love to sing Italian traditional songs. Being of Italian heritage, I grew up listening and celebrating to these songs, so I'm glad I can sing a few.
Who do you listen to?
This is so vast. I love listening to legends and current artists from Elvis Presley, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Fleetwood Mac, Duran Duran, to Pink, Shania Twain, Lady Gaga, Rita Ora, Dua Lipa, and everything in-between.
Favourite gig and why?
Any gig where everyone has a great time. I do especially remember singing an AC/DC song at a Musician's Ball that had over 1000 people in the Woodside Hall. I looked out into the crowd from top of the stage and the whole room was having a great time singing along and dancing to the song. I kind of felt like a rock star that night!
How do you feel about the music scene in Griffith?
Griffith is doing okay with live music, but it could be better. Compared to past decades, a lot has changed. There are some really talented soloists and duos out there, but I would love to see a few of these younger muso's connect and create bands with others, as well as to join the Griffith Musicians Club. The Griffith Musicians Club has a long history of great muso's and local legends, with endless knowledge to impart to anyone who wants to be involved. Having been a member for over 13 years, I have had some great experiences and enjoy the camaraderie and friendship with a diverse group of people, all with one thing in common ... "love of music".
