A couple of wet and wild days around the city has seen at least 80mm recieved according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).
According to the BOM, a total of 40mm fell on Wednesday but there are other reports as much as 60mm was dumped in some parts, including Willbriggie.
Early Wednesday morning the sky was lit up with lightening strikes and and bouts of thunder during an overnight downpour that lasted well into the day.
Following some short-lived clear weather came the arrival of a severe thunderstorm - known as a supercell - that passed over the area in the late afternoon that led to further falls.
The weather kept the local SES busy, with a number of call outs in Griffith on Wednesday and station volunteers sent as far as to Narrandera to assist.
READ MORE
"We were very operational yesterday (Wednesday) and over the past 48 hours," Griffith SES unit commander Susie Skof said on Thursday morning.
"We had seven jobs mostly in the heart of Griffith itself, as well as teams called over to Narrandera to assist with leaking roofs."
Teams were tasked with a partial ceiling collapse at a Yoogali property as well as a tree that fell on a shed.
"Fortunately the ceiling only partially collapsed, occurring due to the weight of the water on the roof and the gyprock unable to handle the strain.
"Water was noticeable over roads - including Yambil Street - and some were temporarily closed. But fortunately nothing more overly significant occurred."
She said a flood watch of the Murrumbidgee River and the Mirrool Creek has now been downgraded.
"We aren't anticipating any other events at this stage. Things are back to business as usual," she said.
The BOM is predicting mostly clear forecasts for the weekend and into next week, with temperatures set to rise into the mid 30s on Wednesday.
In other news, council is urging motorists to take note of the temporary closure of a major entry into the city near Hanwood, slated for early next week.
The Kidman Way is expected to be closed between Hanwood and Griffith from December 4 until December 9, however mayor Doug Curran says there's a chance this could be re-evaluated given the wet weather.
"There's meant to be work happening there with the laying of pipes for storm drainage which has been held up with work to the new children's crossing," he said.
"As far as we know, that road closure will still be happening but we may need to reassess. If that happens we will be letting the public know via the council website and social media."
The closure will happen from the Thorne Road roundabout to Beaumont Road for stormwater works as part of the Hanwood stormwater pump and levee project.
Heavy vehicles and all other traffic will be detoured via the Thorne Road roundabout, Walla Avenue Joncondon and Beaumont Road.
Only local residents will still have access to that section of the Kidman Way.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control and allow additional travel time.
Mallee Street will also be closed during this time with local residents only access via the adjacent laneway.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.