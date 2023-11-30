Griffith's leaders have condemned the passing of the Water Bill which went through Federal Parliament on November 30.
The Griffith Business Chamber has echoed the sentiments of Murrumbidgee Irrigation CEO Brett Jones by saying the completion of water infrastructure projects before the end of 2026 will be critical for curbing the risk of buybacks.
"Basin communities shouldn't be punished for the failure of the states and commonwealth to deliver sustainability projects as alternatives to buybacks," president John Nikolic said.
"We will fight over the next two years to ensure these are properly resolved.
"We will be making the case buybacks must not occur in established irrigation areas that use water most effectively.
"Senator David Pocock said there is no economy without agriculture. Yet the passing of this Bill has the ability to profoundly damage agriculture in Australia.
"A somber sentiment has now been roused in our community and we are absolutely dismayed with the decision of the cross-bench," Mr Nikolic said.
Mayor Doug Curran says a lack of consultation with Griffith and other basin communities in the lead up has made the 'kick in the guts' all the more profound.
"It's not a good sign of things to come," Cr Curran said.
"We've not long gotten over the last round of buybacks in 2012. We know this is going to have effects on businesses, farmers, and the mental health of residents - especially with a drought looming and amid the cost of living.
"I'm extremely disappointed. This is a Bill that has been rushed through with hardly a thought for the ramifications it will have on us and other towns.
"Its obvious to me this passing is part of an election cycle. Its become about politics and it shouldn't be. This about our prosperity.
"We all want a strong environment but I don't think jamming that much water into a river system is going to be good for that either."
Griffith farmer and fellow councillor Glen Andreazza believes communities have been ignored by the government and will amount to little confidence by MIA residents going forward.
"There is always opportunity to continue advocating against this. But from what we have seen, its clear it won't have much impact," he said.
"My big concern now is we are on 46 per cent allocation. To me that's an indirect buyback.
"We have Burrinjuck at just over 90 per cent capacity so to be on 46 per cent allocation is beyond comprehension.
"I don't think we are on a level playing field with the environment. What this bill will do is underpin the environments water for the next year. Irrigators get the second bite of the cherry.
"I also think there's going to be effects we currently don't know about."
The Bill now needs to go back to the House of Representatives, where it's expected to pass.
