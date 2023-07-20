Only months out from celebrating the Rankins Springs centenary, the final itinerary has been unveiled for the event.
The celebration of 100 years of the founding of the railway line which led to the towns establishment will be held the weekend of September 15th.
Rankins Springs Progress Association President, Rocky Hudson, said excitement is being felt in the build up which was evident during a meeting on Wednesday night.
"It's proving a big job but we're getting there. As we get closer, I think people in the community are thinking more about it," Mr Hudson said.
"The film being screened at the hall should be a major draw card, with interviews recently completed of older residents sharing their memories of the early years and the changes that have happened since. That will be unveiled on the Friday night," he said.
READ MORE
"There is still a little work to be done around our time capsule. The goal is to have that happen on Saturday afternoon. It's a work in progress."
Mr Hudson said the committee is looking for additional funds to update a book on the history of Rankins Springs and a permanent fixture to be erected within the town's iconic windmill.
"A book was compiled some 50 years ago - the goal is to update it," Mr Hudson said.
"We also want to install a permanent display about the towns past and businesses, as well as an honour board with the names of the those who helped that."
Meanwhile, the local pub will also be a hive of activity, with both the upstairs and downstairs bars to be running and three bands delivering live music to the masses.
"Our pub plans are certainly locked in," pub owner Johnathan Streat said.
"Music will be playing from around 2pm on Saturday, with food and coffee vans on site all day and into the evening, as well as a jumping castle for youngsters.
"Over the next couple of weekends we will be cleaning and tidying the town in preparation. Everything is coming together well. The only thing we need to confirm are the fireworks which we may need assistance from council with given we weren't able to book a contact from Canberra. But we're confident of being able to make the fireworks happen too," he said.
To view the itinerary and other information, click here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.