Griffith North Public School's Connor Simpson and Samuel Martin reap success in competitions

By Allan Wilson
Updated July 19 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 10:48am
Griffith North Public student Connor Simpson was named junior runner up in the Riverina Local Land Services 'Magic of Wiradjuri' photography competition, while his classmate Samuel Martin received high commendation in the Naomi Williams Wiradjuri Poetry Prize. Picture by Allan Wilson
Two Griffith North Public school students are cheering after their respective entries in separate regional competitions were recognised over the school holidays.

