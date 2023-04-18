The Area News
Iconic town preparing for action-packed weekend to celebrate centenary

By Allan Wilson
Updated April 18 2023 - 8:48pm, first published 12:14pm
The Rankins Springs centenary is set for the 15th, 16th and 17th of September. Picture supplied
The Rankins Springs community is hard at work preparing for the towns centenary later this year.

