The Rankins Springs community is hard at work preparing for the towns centenary later this year.
A weekend to celebrate 100 years of the founding of the railway line, which led to the town being relocated and re-established, will occur on the weekend of September 15th this year.
The Rankins Springs Progress Association along with the owner of the pub, the Conapaira Hotel, are some of the peak bodies setting the gears in motion for what is expected to be a weekend that will draw hundreds from far and wide.
One of the fundraising campaigns, a sausage sizzle at Griffith Bunnings on Sunday, brought in just over $800, and more fundraisers are being planned in addition to raffles at the hotel.
The history of the town will be on display in the form of photographs, artefacts, tours of the original settlement, a hive of live music, food options from across the area, fireworks and more.
A time capsule is expected to be buried in the vicinity of the Rankins Springs Hall, a building which will also be screening the 1950s film 'Rankins Springs is West'.
With several sub-committees formed to help facilitate the event, Rankins Springs Progress Association President, Rocky Hudson, says preparations are coming together well.
"Our fundraiser at Bunnings was well supported and we're hopeful to get a good response from other endeavors," Mr Hudson said.
"We're hoping to draw around 500 people from all over the state and beyond.
"The Friday and Thursday night pub raffles are being used to support the initiative and we've been averaging $250 to $300 each weekend to go towards the centenary. We're also looking at government grants to assist us," Mr Hudson said.
The Conapaira Hotel will also play a special part in the festivities, with owner Johnathan Streat working plans to showcase the iconic pub.
"We're hoping to draw as many people as possible and to outsource businesses from Griffith and beyond, such as food vans," he said.
"We're also hoping to attract some support and sponsorship from beyond our town to make this weekend a success.
"We have four bands booked and we would also like to get a major act, such as someone like Jimmy Barnes.
"Carrathool Shire Council is helping us apply for entertainment grants because we would like to see this event be as cost-free as possible.
"We're also hoping to have camping options available which will most likely be set up at the recreation ground where there are showers and toilets.
"It's going to be a great weekend and an important milestone for Rankins Springs."
Those who would like to find out more can contact Mr Streat on 0434 228 771 or Mr Hudson on 0429 116 895.
More information can also be found on the Rankins Springs Town Centenary 1923-2023 Facebook Page.
