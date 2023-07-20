The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

The owner of a Griffith petrol station has warned other businesses after his servo was hit in a smash and grab

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 20 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The owner of a Griffith petrol station has issued a warning to other business owners, and an urge to the community to share information with the police after a break-in at his business early on July 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.