Black and Whites take on West Wyalong in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 19 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 1:48pm
After three weeks on the sideline, the Black and Whites will be hoping it's the fourth time the charm when they take on West Wyalong at Solar Mad Stadium.

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

