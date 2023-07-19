After three weeks on the sideline, the Black and Whites will be hoping it's the fourth time the charm when they take on West Wyalong at Solar Mad Stadium.
With their game against Yenda pushed back, followed by the first of two general byes and then Yanco-Wamoon's forfeit on the weekend, it has been a long time between drinks for the Panthers.
With the Hawks forfeiting on the day of the clash, Lavaka feels it is the Group's responsibility to get around the clubs doing it tough.
"We have to help out where we can, and no one wants to go through these phases within their club," he said.
"It (the forfeit) was on the day, and I feel for them. They had some injuries, and it can be tough at times."
It will also finally be time for the Black and Whites to unveil their mid-season signing, Chris Latu, who made the switch from rivals Yenda.
Lavaka said it has been great to welcome the prop back to where his career started.
"It's great to see Chris come back home; he was originally a Black and White, so it is great to have him back on board," he said.
"It's a massive pickup for us. It's not only the boost it gives our forward pack, but it is great for the younger guys to learn from someone with his experience.
"He is probably one of if not the best prop in the Group."
This weekend starts a tough fortnight for the Black and Whites, which will see them take on Leeton after the Mallee Men and the Panthers coach knows his side are going to need to blow out the cobwebs quickly this weekend.
"For us, it's an opportunity to play footy after having three weeks off. We will probably be blowing a bit at stages because we are lacking a bit of match fitness," he said.
"The focus for us is to man up in defence, and it's key for our game. There are a lot of attacking weapons out there, and we need to work hard to stop them.
"Timmy Dore is leading them (West Wyalong) well. He has been around for a while, and he will have his side firing on Sunday."
The first-grade clash will get underway at 2.35pm at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
