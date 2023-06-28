A Griffith woman has expressed concerns over a proposal to install a car park on Yambil Street for fast charging stations.
Dr Elizabeth Dodd is critical of the location, which council has raised as a possible option to Tesla and the NRMA for fast chargers due to the close proximity to the CBD.
Dr Dodd says she has concerns for the safety of young people- particularly women- who might use the area late at night.
"The question is, would anyone want their teenage daughter charging up there at 2am if they had to?" Dr Dodd said.
She said she would prefer to see chargers installed in a more secure location, such as in the vicinity of the police station.
"The car park near there is a larger area and much more safer. While I'm unsure who owns that land, I think it's worth investigating nonetheless," she said.
"I also think other options should be considered. While it's still in the planning stages, I think we can afford to do that."
But Griffith City Mayor Doug Curran says the Yambil Street vacant lot, next door to Griffith Central, wouldn't be any more problematic in terms of safety and security as other locations in the city.
"I don't know why anyone would want to charge their car at 2am in the morning and I don't know why it would be any more dangerous there than, say, at the visitors car park or any other proposed location," Cr Curran said.
"I also can't imagine many teenagers or young people would be driving electric cars given how expensive they are.
"Certainly safety and security would need to be considered as part of a review into any location. I'm sure Tesla and NRMA would see that as paramount."
But Dr Dodd says electric vehicles are not as expensive as many think.
"My second hand electric vehicle is from Japan and is just over six-years-old. I brought for around $30,000," she said.
"There are teenagers currently driving around Lamborghinis, so I don't think its that much of an issue.
"Moreover, a location for fast charge electric vehicles isn't just a local need. This is more about travelers. Currently people are relying on places like Narrandera because they know there's no fast chargers until they get to Hay."
Cr Curran said fast charging stations for Griffith are far from a reality at this point, with Tesla and the NRMA indicated they will work on the issue on their own terms.
"Council aren't pushing from our end unless they come on board. It's a mute point at the moment," he said.
As for a car park near the police station, Cr Curran confirmed it is not owned by council and would not be in council's best interest to purchase.
"We could talk to the owner about it but we aren't going to buy land to put a car park on because land is at a premium at the moment," he said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
