Consultations with students, parents, staff and the wider community over the demerger of Murrumbidgee Regional High School are underway.
The department has confirmed an email address has been established for submissions about the demerger, and a survey is also on the cards.
Parents and carers received a letter on June 20 reiterating Deputy Premier Prue Car's commitment to the demerger, detailing recent visits by Executive Director School Performance Dean White and Director of Educational Leadership David Lloyd.
The letter mentions an intense consultation process will commence with staff, parents, carers and students, with Mr Lloyd to then develop and implement a plan for delivering the new model at the commencement of 2024.
Consultations are also set to occur through face to face discussions and submissions will form part of the feedback to Ms Car.
Ms Car has promised no current staff member will lose their job at the school as a result of the transition to a new model.
In addition, NESA will provide two individual school numbers for the 2023 Year 11 cohort in time for the 2024 HSC, and a review will be undertaken of the Teacher Incentive Scheme along with specific rules that currently penalise teachers who live and teach in Griffith.
"During the engagement period, students, staff and community members can provide feedback through face-to-face interviews and group meetings with the Department of Education, including with Mr Lloyd, as well as email submissions and a survey response," a department spokesperson said.
According to the department, Mr Lloyd has met with the P and C and the Aboriginal Education Consultative Group executive.
Member for Murray, Helen Dalton, has pushed for a demerger of the school for years, saying it has been a long time coming.
"Despite fears that the process would be as disruptive as the merger, when proper consultation was notably lacking, the transition to a new model is going to be achieved in the most supportive way possible for the students, staff, and community," Mrs Dalton said.
Those wishing to provide feedback can do so by emailing MRHS_Demerger@det.nsw.edu.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
