Budget confusion at council meeting

What should have been a fairly routine council meeting to confirm the budget turned out to be more confrontational than expected as confusion swept through the room.
Griffith Citry Council had to sign off on its budget ahead of the 2023/24 financial year.
The budget was public exhibition for feedback and comment, which finished on June 9 with six external public submissions and eight internal submissions to go through.
However, confusion about whether the controversial proposed special rate variation (SRV) is included in that budget saw voices raised as councillors argued over whether accepting the budget as written constituted an endorsement of the rate rise.
Councillor Anne Napoli began things, by suggesting that council remove the SRV from the recommendation - despite the fact that it wasn't included.
Councillor Dino Zappacosta took steps even further.
"We have the right to throw this whole report out tonight, if we want to," he said.
"This is about the 12 month plan and the delivery plan, it does not include or endorse the special rate variation," mayor Doug Curran said.
"I want to be quite clear."
Despite the attempts at clarity, confusion seemed to arise from miscommunication on how cemented the 10-year plan would be if the 2023/24 budget was finalised, and several councillors asked to remove the long-term plan from the recommendation.
Councillor Curran set the law down, however.
"We cannot proceed with the twelve month budget and delivery plan without the ten-year plan, it is all part of the same package ... We are not accepting the special rate variation by accepting this tonight," Cr Curran said.
"I can't be clearer than that. It is not endorsing the SRV, they are two separate issues ... I am saying this as plainly as I can."
While Councillors Zappacosta and Curran continued to argue as the debate went on, Cr Zappacosta did note that the 10-year plan has been written on the assumption of applying for the special rate variation and requested an alternate plan to be used in the event of no rate variations.
"It's up to the staff to come clean as to what would our 10-year plan be if we didn't have the special rate variation going forward," Cr Zappacosta said.
Whether council applies for a special rate variation will be decided at a separate vote in October, as formal consultation with the community continues until August 31.
The 2023/24 budget was approved, with only Councillors Napoli, Melissa Marin and Christine Stead against the motion.
The special rate variation consultations are continuing with an information session at Griffith Central on July 6, a Council Cafe at Kooyoo Plaza on July 20 and a Community Opinion Group on August 1, and another Council Cafe at Griffith Central on August 4.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
