Griffith City Council in negotiations with Tesla and NRMA over locations

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated May 10 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 10:39am
Yambil Street block eyed for fast charging stations
Work is continuing to bring electric vehicle fast charging stations to Griffith, with a new location being eyed between Griffith Central and the Yambil Street Carwash.

