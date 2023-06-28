RSL preparing for 50th anniversary of Vietnam end

The Griffith RSL is preparing for the 50th anniversary of Australia's withdrawal from the Vietnam War - with a number of local and national services throughout July and August.
Then-Governor-General Paul Hasluck announced the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War on 11 January 1973, making 2023 the fiftieth anniversary of Australia's formal withdrawal from the country and 61 years since the first Australian contingent arrived in the country.
The Griffith RSL sub-Branch will be honouring Lance Corporal Peter Edward McDuff, who served with D Company 2nd (ANZAC) Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment during the Vietnam War.
Lance Corporal McDuff was killed in Nui Dat on September 28, 1967 and is the Griffith region's only veteran to have died in service in Vietnam.
The service will tie in to the Vietnam Veterans Vigil, a national campaign to have a remembrance service held at every Vietnam vet's grave and commemorative plaque at 11am, August 3.
"The VVV will provide surviving Vietnam veterans and the Australian people the opportunity to participate in a meaningful way right across the nation and overseas in recognising the individual loss and to pay their respects to those who were Killed in Action (KIA) and to show solidarity with their loved ones for their loss," organisers said.
The Griffith RSL will be hosting the memorial service for Lance Corporal McDuff on August 3 at Darlington Point Cemetery - two weeks ahead of the national service at the Australian Vietnam Forces National Memorial in Canberra.
The Griffith sub-Branch will be live-streaming the national service at 10am on August 18 at the Griffith Regional Theatre's Burley Griffin rooms before a local service at 4pm that day.
The Griffith RSL sub-Branch along with the Department of Veterans' Affairs are calling for Vietnam veterans and their families to get in touch and apply for commemorative medallions in time for the anniversary.
The DVA is producing certificates and medallions for living veterans, widows and family members of those who served in the Vietnam War.
"While Australia can never repay the debt we owe to the 60,000 who served in Vietnam, this medallion and certificate are a small but meaningful way to honour their service and to recognise the sacrifice of those who never returned home," the DVA said.
Applications for commemorative medallions and certificates can be made at dva.org.au. Applications will remain open for the foreseeable future. More information on the Vietnam Veterans Vigil can be found at vvv.org.au.
