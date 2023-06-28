The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith's RSL sub-Branch is preparing for the fiftieth anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
June 28 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RSL preparing for 50th anniversary of Vietnam end
RSL preparing for 50th anniversary of Vietnam end

The Griffith RSL is preparing for the 50th anniversary of Australia's withdrawal from the Vietnam War - with a number of local and national services throughout July and August.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.