The local derby between Yenda and the Black and Whites set to be played at Wade Park this weekend will not be going ahead.
The Blueheelers put out a statement on Tuesday night saying that the fixture will be played at a later date due to difficult circumstances at the club.
"Due to a tragic occurrence within our club, we have had to postpone our round 9 game against the Griffith B&W," the statement said.
"The game will now be held on the 6th August, which was scheduled to be another general bye.
"We are extremely thankful for the understanding and assistance from the Griffith Black and Whites, Group 20 referees and Group 20.
"While this is a difficult time, we appreciate your assistance in what is a very delicate matter."
In positive news for the club, the young Blueheeler was taken to hospital after the clash with the Roosters last weekend.
Feake Tuuaso Pale was taken to Griffith Base Hospital after sustaining an injury to his back, and while doctors confirmed he sustained a fractured thoracic, he was able to walk out of the hospital on Sunday evening and will be able to make a full recovery.
While his back will be able to heal on its own, his return date is unknown, with the club confirming he may not play again this season.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
