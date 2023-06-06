The process to demerge Murrumbidgee Regional High School has begun.
The move was officiated on June 6, with Member for Murray Helen Dalton and education minister Prue Car visiting each of the MRHS sites to relay the news to staff, parents and students.
A definitive timeline has not yet been established, but Ms Car said it can be expected shortly after the school and community has been consulted to establish a plan to ensure as little disruption to learning as possible.
The merger of Griffith High and Wade High Schools have been a point of considerable debate and controversy over the years.
Teachers shortages and concerns for student educational outcomes have been at the fore, and Ms Car said the move to revert the schools back to their former positions will make strides to quell those problems.
"This visit is about consulting with the community about a demerger which this government is committed to," Ms Car said on Tuesday.
"The merger is clearly not working in terms of attracting teachers and delivering education prospects."
Planned upgrades to both Murrumbidgee Regional High School campuses will signal the start of the demerger process.
Pending approvals, construction on the Griffith site will start by the end of of this year, while work will commence on the Wade site in early 2024.
READ MORE
The upgrades will see multipurpose halls built on each site and a refurbishment to the library at Griffith High.
"Ensuring we get those upgrades completed will set things in place for a demerger, but we will communicate all stages with the community as we go," Ms Car said.
"We want to make sure what we announce can be delivered because the last thing this community needs is more uncertainty.
"But one of the clearest messages is that this needs to happen as quickly and seamlessly as possible."
Murray MP Helen Dalton said a demerger has been a long time coming.
"This was like a forced-marriage that no one wanted," Mrs Dalton said.
"It's driven teachers away. Staff resignations mean there are now at least 16 vacant positions across both sites.
"Children and their families have suffered, with over 300 students lost to competing schools since merging. The time to start demerging is now."
Ms Carr thanked Mrs Dalton for being a compassionate advocate on the issue.
"We now have a unique opportunity to address the community concerns and find the right solution. We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes made by the previous government."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.