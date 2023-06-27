The NSW Department of Primary Industries says recent fish distress at Lake Wyangan is likely the result of cooler temperatures in the region.
According to a department spokesperson, reduced flows into the lake's system to the north is also a likely factor in the anomaly.
"A small number - less than 10 - of dead Bony Herring were reported, as well as a large aggregation of small carp, where water enters at Lake Wyangan," the department spokesperson said.
"Cooler temperatures in the region, as well as reduced flows into the system have likely affected the fish, with Bony Herring in particular susceptible to extreme temperature changes."
Meanwhile, Griffith City Council staff are continuing to monitor fish in the lake which recently appeared to be showing signs of distress.
According to council, there has been no significant fish mortality observed in the lake for native fish as of Monday morning.
Council staff have relocated some European Carp while they were schooling in the one area.
Mayor Doug Curran said council will offer assistance to the department where needed as investigations continue.
"There will obviously be some increased flows with the rain coming in at the moment. From what i can tell it looks like the numbers of fish in distress has vastly reduced," Cr Curran said.
"We've had people in boats looking to see if there is further evidence of different fish or larger fish in distress and we haven't found any.
"Our responsibilities will be to continue to monitor the lake. We will take advice from the experts as we go forward and if there is something in our powers to help remedy the situation, we will."
The incident has been reported to the NSW Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Department of Primary Industries (DPI).
Community members are urged to report any fish deaths or observations through the Fishers Watch phoneline on 1800 043 536.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
