A GoFundMe page has managed to raise over $12,000 in just under a week for a Griffith mother who is fighting a rare form of cancer.
It comes just after her son was listed as stable after battling leukemia since 2018.
31-year-old Qingqing Xue recently received a diagnosis of rare small cell ovarian cancer after presenting to Griffith Base Hospital in May with significant pain and pressure in her lower abdomen.
Since the diagnosis she has been admitted to Wagga Base Hospital for chemotherapy, with hopes of next being transported to Sydney to undergo further treatment.
Her son is also required to travel to Sydney every three months for specialist care, with Mrs Xue's husband Wu unable to work as he supports his family full-time.
The GoFundMe page was established to assist with her medical expenses for vital treatment, as well as to support her family, with $12,265 raised as of Monday afternoon.
Mrs Xue says she is deeply grateful to the community and hopes to see a goal of $30,000 eventually achieved.
"These donations are very much needed and very much welcomed as my family and I go through this difficult time," she said.
"My son is considered stable but he is also suffering heart problems and my husband is having to keep a close watch on him.
"I'm extremely grateful to the community. I'm amazed that people have donated so much already, and in such a short amount of time."
The family aims to raise $30,000. Donations can be made here.
