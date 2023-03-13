The Area News
Nsw Election

NSW Labor to announce Murrumbidgee Regional High School will be split into Griffith and Wade high schools

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
Updated March 13 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
NSW Labor to promise merged schools will be separated

Griffith could see the return of two separate high schools if NSW Labor is elected on March 25.

