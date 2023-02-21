The Area News
Nsw Election

Dalton and Farrell campaign their approach to see Murrumbidgee Regional High School dissolved

By Allan Wilson
Updated February 21 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 12:44pm
Candidates' promise to fight for demerger

Two candidates for the seat of Murray in the upcoming election have detailed how they will look to demerge the MRHS if elected.

AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

