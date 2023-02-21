Candidates' promise to fight for demerger

Two candidates for the seat of Murray in the upcoming election have detailed how they will look to demerge the MRHS if elected.
Both Murray MP Helen Dalton and Public Education Party candidate Kevin Farrell have waged strong opposition to the merger of the school and have promised to fight hard to see the issue rectified.
While both admitted the strategy of their attacks would depend on who comes to power, they say they will pursue the topic no matter who forms government.
"Whoever is going to be the education minister will be in my sights," Ms Dalton said.
"I have already spoken at length to the shadow education minister. If Labour wins the election she has said she would come to Griffith to see and hear what is going on first hand.
"If the coalition wins I would expect that Sarah Mitchell would continue her job which is going to be incredibly disappointing because she has affirmed her view despite it being obvious things at the school aren't working.
"I've already spoken to Opposition leader Chris Minns about this issue. If he becomes the premier he will be the first person I contact after the election. I even believe he will relay his stance in the lead up to vote day.
"Last year while in Griffith he promised to look into both that and the forming of a separate health district. Both of these issues are close to my heart. Griffith is a significant area and we are being badly short changed by this current government."
READ MORE
Ms Dalton expressed her disappointment over a recent Griffith City Council meeting which voted not to support a steering committee for MRHS.
"Council has been saying the entire time that it has nothing to do with education but it does. It does because that has to do with the community. Somewhere along the line they have decided education isn't their remit. If the whole community gets together and sends a clear message to the government about what's happening, things will get better," she said.
"We have two University of NSW reports saying the merger is a disaster. That's plain and simple. I've got teachers coming to me in tears, their workload is duplicated, there are no savings in any of this and it's at the disadvantage of the kids."
Public Education party candidate and former teacher, Kevin Farrell, has already been lobbying for change and says he will continue if elected.
"The attitude the Liberal and National party have brought to public education has shown nothing but contempt for the local community," Mr Farrell said.
"I've written to the shadow education minister Prue Car asking if elected, would they demerge. I've also asked the current education minister the same question. Neither have had the courtesy to respond.
"As a result, I can see that I am going to have to get in their faces about this if elected. I'm a persistent person and have not been popular with some people because of that. I always ask the hard questions.
"I would also be going after the education department and it's administration which I think has been overly politicised by this current government."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.