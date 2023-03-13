Arrests made over alleged stolen property, violence charges

A man will face Griffith court this week for allegedly stealing items from a Carrathool property.
Griffith rural crime investigators along with detectives and proactive crime team officers executed a search warrant on a Murrumbidgee River Road property on March 8 where it's alleged a large amount of stolen property was recovered.
Police charged a 36-year-old with several offences including aggravated break and enter, enter enclosed land without consent, malicious damage and other offences.
He was refused bail and will appear before Griffith Local Court this week.
Meanwhile, police say a 32-year-old in receipt of arrest warrants was located in a unit on Melaleuca Street, Leeton on Saturday night.
It's alleged the male armed himself with a knife and threatened officers before barricading himself inside the property.
It's believed a tense stand-off occurred between them before the offender managed to escape the unit.
He was then tasered and arrested before being taken to Griffith Police Station where he was charged with a string of offences including use of an offensive weapon, domestic violence and assault, drug possession, assault police and resist arrest.
He was refused bail and will appear before Wagga Wagga Local Court this week.
In addition, a 37-year-old Griffith man will also face court this week for alleged domestic violence offences committed on Sunday.
He was taken to Griffith Police Station where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was subsequently granted conditional bail to appear before Griffith Local Court later this week.
Finally, a 58-year-old Griffith man was located deceased in his vehicle on Saturday afternoon.
Police say there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.
A report is being prepared for the coroner.
Police encourage anyone with information to report it to Griffith police on 6969 4299, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
