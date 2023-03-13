The Area News
Police target alleged thieves and other offenders in MIA area

By The Area News
Updated March 13 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 2:00pm
Arrests made over alleged stolen property, violence charges

A man will face Griffith court this week for allegedly stealing items from a Carrathool property.

