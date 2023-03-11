The state's deputy premier conceded the fight for the Nationals to retain and win seats would be "tight" with the result hinging on votes polling booth by polling booth.
Paul Toole, who's also the regional NSW and police minister, sat down with The Area News to talk about the party's electoral prospects.
"I think it's going to be a tight election and I think it's going to be a tight election all around the state," he said.
"There's no doubt that the seat of Murray will be no exception."
For around three decades Griffith was represented in state parliament by Adrian Cruickshank, Adrian Piccoli and Austin Evans before Helen Dalton was elected in 2019.
Mr Toole said the party wanted to win the seat back and has visited the region, along with half a dozen other ministers in a bid to win back voters' trust.
"I think at the end of the day, everyone makes mistakes, and it's about how you learn from those mistakes," he said.
"But I can tell you right now, we haven't just started turning up, we've been turning up here for the last four years."
He cited funding for West End, Griffith Base Hospital, the recently completed pump track as investments by the NSW Nationals and said another billion would be on the way for roads.
Despite the party's candidate Peta Betts' relative inexperience in state politics, Mr Toole believed she was up to the job and would bring experience of building her own business and as mayor of Deniliquin.
"She's a fighter. The voices of Murray and Griffith are going to be heard."
Mr Toole criticised the incumbent Member for Murray for not having engaged members of government to address the electorate's problems and highlighted her voting record in parliament.
"People have to think about where they want to put their vote," he said.
"Do they want to put their vote in the National Party, the only party that represents regional and rural NSW, or do they want to put their vote with an independent who votes with Labor on most occasions she sits in the parliament?"
"Helen (Dalton) supports Labor 74 per cent of the time when she's voted in the Parliament of NSW, she's actually supported the Greens on 75 per cent of the time."
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
