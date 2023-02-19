The Area News
Nsw Election

David Landini will contest the 2023 state election in the seat of Murray as an independent candidate

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated February 19 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Landini is running as an independent candidate for the Murray electorate in the upcoming state election. Picture supplied

An independent candidate with experience in running in a state election has again decided to contest the seat of Murray.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.