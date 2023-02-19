An independent candidate with experience in running in a state election has again decided to contest the seat of Murray.
David Landini has again thrown his hat into the ring ahead of the March election in NSW and is hoping his idea of creating a Riverina standalone state will gain traction.
Mr Landini stood as an independent in the 2019 election and said there was no better time to have another crack.
A fairer go when it comes to farming and water is something he is passionate about.
"History has shown that regardless of who represents the people of Murray in the NSW Parliament, the government of NSW will continue committing NSW to the full and on time fulfilment of the Water Act 2007 and Basin Plan 2012," he said.
"This legislation is among the worst the people of Murray have ever suffered under.
"The great problem for the people in Murray and, in fact, in all the Riverina, is NSW is insurmountably dominated by the population and politicians of Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong. In addition, within this population is a large green-oriented fraction that is opposed in varying degrees to all natural resource based industries, including irrigation farming.
"Natural resource-based industries such as irrigation farming are an integral part of the economy, livelihoods and prosperity of the vast majority of people living in Murray. These livelihoods and prosperity cannot be defended and maintained while subject to the green-oriented political super majority in NSW."
Mr Landini said to preserve prosperity, Murray residents and the wider Riverina population needs to separate politically from urban Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong.
This separation includes the formation of what he would call a Riverina State.
"Governance of all natural resources will become the responsibility of the people in this state," Mr Landini said.
"This will ensure the much more practical, productive and beneficial use of resources such as water, and probably practically include withdrawing of the Riverina State from the federal government Basin Plan and reverting to state-based management as in before 2012.
"The Riverina State will be removed from the current domination of the green-oriented urban population of NSW. This state will be able to defend and ensure its people's livelihoods, prosperity and happiness.
"This state is needed and it is needed now."
