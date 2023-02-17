The consulting team hired to create a master plan for Griffith's Cultural Precinct will be setting up shop on February 22 and 23 to hear from stakeholders and the community on what should be included.
Griffith City Council and the cultural precinct committee hired Conrad Gargett last year to create the masterplan, and the next step for the future art gallery and cultural precinct is to hear what the community wants to see from Griffith's art gallery.
The Griffith Business Chamber is urging more to attend, particularly those in the arts and tourism sectors.
President of the business chamber John Nikolic said that they particularly wanted to see a large-scale events and conference space.
"Currently, there's no large-scale space which means we're potentially missing out on not just cultural tourism but also corporate and events tourism," he said.
"That's not even including additional uses, there's no limit ... weddings, music festivals, or corporate conferences."
IN OTHER NEWS
He added that he felt the precinct and gallery should reflect Griffith's values and unique qualities in order to become a tourist attraction, regardless of exhibitions or events.
"If we're creating a new institution, it should be an iconic destination venue in and of itself," he said.
"What we need is to have the courage to build something that reflects Griffith's unique character ... there's a unique beauty, and any space would need to reflect that."
Mr Nikolic encouraged more to come out to the consultant meetings, which will be held between the Griffith Regional Theatre, Griffith City Library and the Pioneer Park Museum over February 22 and 23.
While obviously keen for more businesses to get involved and have their say, he emphasised the importance for all.
"The more who go, the better informed Conrad Gargett will be ... There's no point asking for what you want once the plan is done."
Information and registration is available at Eventbrite.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.