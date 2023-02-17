The Area News

Griffith Business Chamber is encouraging more to attend the Cultural Precinct consultant meetings next week

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 17 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 11:30am
President of the Griffith Business Chamber John Nikolic. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The consulting team hired to create a master plan for Griffith's Cultural Precinct will be setting up shop on February 22 and 23 to hear from stakeholders and the community on what should be included.

