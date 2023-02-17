Cotton socks cost man $100 after conviction

A magistrate has warned a man who's actions may have placed his destiny into the hands of others.
Micelli Johnson, 19 of Griffith, faced Griffith Local Court on the count of shoplifting on January 15 and plead guilty.
According to facts tendered to the court, Johnson entered a Yambil Street business at 10.30am on November 18.
CCTV provided by the retailer showed Johnson walking towards the shoe section before removing three pack of branded cotton socks, and then leaving the story a short time later without returning the property or paying for it.
Johnson's legal representative Jack Buster acknowledged his client was serving an intensive corrections order at the time of the offence and while an aggravating factor, argued it didn't cross the threshold for a custodial sentence.
READ MORE
Mr Buster said his client had since found employment as a fruit-picker while he was working to get his life back on track.
"All those stores are covered by CCTV, you're sort of sticking your arm in the meat grinder," Magistrate Trevor Khan told Johnson during sentencing.
Mr Khan said intensive corrections orders were serious and were a jail sentence served in the community.
"You end up exposing yourself to the parole board who will decide what they do to you," he said.
Mr Khan convicted Johnson and fined him $100.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.