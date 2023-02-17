The Area News
Court

Micelli Johnson convicted of shoplifting in Griffith Local Court

By The Area News
February 17 2023 - 4:30pm
Cotton socks cost man $100 after conviction

A magistrate has warned a man who's actions may have placed his destiny into the hands of others.

Local News

