The Area News

Public education advocate Kevin Farrell is running for the upcoming state election

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 8 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin Farrell running for election with Public Education Party

Public education advocate and former teacher Kevin Farrell is running in the upcoming state election, with the Public Education Party.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.