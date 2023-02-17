The Griffith Musicians Club is bringing back the coveted Young Musician of the Year competition for an encore, after several years off.
The club hosted the competition every year before COVID-19 brought it down in 2020, but the Griffith Musicians Club is thrilled to be bringing it back for 2023.
President of the club Michael Pfitzner said that they were excited to bring it back for Griffith's young people.
"We haven't been able to run it, so it's good to be able to get it dusted off and see what's out there again," he said.
"After not putting it on for three years, there could be schoolkids who haven't heard of it."
This is the club's 14th time running the competition, with many winners going on to great things in music - with previous winners including violinist Hayden Wiseman, jazz guitarist Hilary Geddes and singer/songwriter Jorja Dalton.
Mr Pfitzner said that there were three categories that judges looked for.
"Basically, it's judged on three criteria. Achievements - that can be school achievements or anything ... Performances - whether for something specific or just busking, and the last is video evidence. If they've filmed anything that they've performed at, or it can be specific for this application," he said.
"It's not especially weighted to any of them, we understand different instruments and different genres have different opportunities. I guess what we're really looking for is natural performers, someone that does it well and makes it sound and look great."
The winner of the competition will receive $1000 and a studio-quality portable recorder from Custom Music while two runner-ups will receive $100.
Nominations close on March 6 before finalists and a winner is announced at an awards night on April 5. Any teenager currently attending school in the Griffith LGA is eligible to enter. Nomination forms can be found at griffithmusiciansclub.com.au.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
