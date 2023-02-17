The Area News

Griffith's prized Young Musician of the Year competition is returning for a second refrain

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 17 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
Jorja Dalton won the last Young Musician of the Year award in 2019. Photo contributed.

The Griffith Musicians Club is bringing back the coveted Young Musician of the Year competition for an encore, after several years off.

