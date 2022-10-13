The Area News

Lake Wyangan's blue-green algae problem has been reduced to a green alert level

Updated October 13 2022 - 6:37am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Wyangan gets algae all-clear

Lake Wyangan has made a breakthrough on addressing the blue-green algae issue that has plagued the lake for years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.