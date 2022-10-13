Lake Wyangan gets algae all-clear

Lake Wyangan has made a breakthrough on addressing the blue-green algae issue that has plagued the lake for years.
The blue-green algae alert level has hit green, indicating that the algae is still present but in low enough quantities for the lake to be used recreationally.
Griffith City Council's Principal Officer for Environment, Raju Maddi attributed the success to the new algaecide that has been going into the lake and is anticipating further success with EarthTec.
"We are really happy that we've had a good outcome from using EarthTec to treat BGA," Mr Maddi said.
"It appears that the treatment has worked and we hope that counts will continue to decline further."
Mayor Doug Curran said that this was a good start to finding a long-term solution to the problems surrounding Lake Wyangan.
"I'm really glad to see this kind of progress being made out at Lake Wyangan to tackle this major issue," Councillor Curran said.
"Council is fully committed to finding a long-term, sustainable solution to the many issues affecting Lake Wyangan and this is a really good start."
While the green alert level is a positive sign, council will be continuing twice-weekly sampling to monitor future development of blue-green algae.
Council has also advised that regular maintenance dosing of algaecide may be required to maintain the current levels.
