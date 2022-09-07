The Area News

Council will be pouring a new algaecide into Lake Wyangan to address blue-green algae

By The Area News
Updated September 7 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:00am
Lake Wyangan to be treated with algaecide

Griffith City Council will be using a new algaecide in an effort to reduce the amount of blue-green algae in Lake Wyangan.

