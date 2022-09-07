Lake Wyangan to be treated with algaecide

Griffith City Council will be using a new algaecide in an effort to reduce the amount of blue-green algae in Lake Wyangan.
The EarthTec water treatment is hoped to reduce the algae so much that the lake will be able to remain open year-round.
Principal environmental officer for Griffith City Council Raju Maddi said that the chemicals would be spread across the lake at a number of locations.
"Because it has a unique self-dispersing formulation it is highly effective at targeting blue-green algae using much less copper than traditional treatments on the market," Mr Maddi said.
"By slowly killing the blue-green algae and not damaging the rest of the ecology, we allow the beneficial BGA consuming bacteria to restore the balance to the water," he added.
The treatment will be carried out over September, as a beginning effort to fixing the lake.
Mayor Doug Curran said that while it wouldn't be a silver bullet to solving things, it was a good step forward.
"I'm really glad to see this kind of progress being made out at Lake Wyangan to tackle this major issue," he said.
"While this won't be a cure-all for the Lake, it will go a long way to improving things."
The use of EarthTec has been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use in the North Lake.
