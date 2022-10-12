Griffith's year 12 students will be feeling the stress, the strain and the satisfaction of exam period as the 2022 HSC exams kicked off from yesterday.
Students finished the first half of their English exam on Wednesday morning, with part two on Thursday, and other subjects to follow in the coming weeks.
While some students from Murrumbidgee Regional High School's Griffith Site felt relief, others were focussed on the weeks of swotting to come.
Ayla Vaessen said she found the first English exam to be easy, especially given the practice exams students were asked to complete in preparation.
"It really helped with stress levels," she said. "I'm still stressed. I've got two more exams over the next two days."
Cecilia Bellicanta said confidence was key.
"You just need to believe in yourself and your capabilities because there's not really anything else you can do," she said.
Despite her relief, Miss Bellicanta said there were nerves going forward.
"I don't feel any less stressed because I know that was my easiest one, and I still have the hardest to come," she added.
Liliolosa Katoanga agreed that confidence and maintaining a calm headspace helped her.
"I felt you can never be prepared for the exam, so it was more about going into it with a good mindset," she said. "It's not going to get any easier from here."
Not everyone prepared for their English exam in the same manner though.
"I was coming out of the gym before the exam, so I was feeling pretty hyped," said Jack Coleman. "I was feeling pretty confident when I sat down too.
"Honestly, I think people overhype the extremity of the HSC. I came in there very confident. And with the amount of study I did, I felt very confident doing it," he added.
While joking that he gained confidence via his classmate's gym-going mentality, Cooper Angel said he was ultimately happy with the first day.
"It went very quickly. I feel good going forward," he said. "My exams are spaced out well. I have music after the English one tomorrow, but after that it's a week apart which is good."
Some students chose to not mince their words.
"My soul has left my body," Alani Langi laughed.
It wasn't just the students feel relief though. Year 12 year advisor Brad Clark said he was confident his students put everything they had into their first exam.
"They feel really comfortable and confident in what they've done and that's all we can ask for," he said.
Deputy principal Kylie Burley agreed, and said some students felt more poised about the real exam than the trials.
"They were very nervous this morning, but most of them came out with a smile on their face," she said. "They've been a great group of kids and we wish them all the best."
HSC written exams finish on Friday, November 4.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
