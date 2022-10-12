Beelbangera Public School will be having a blast from the past this weekend as it celebrates its 100th birthday with two days of events and exhibitions.
Staff and students have been hard at work preparing the school's hall and classrooms with artwork, photos, and old documents showcasing the school's history from provisional school on a Red Cross farm colony to present day.
Beelbangera Public School principal Kristie Symonds, and assistant principal Lorene McRae are inviting all past and present students to come and join in with the festivities.
Celebrations will begin on Friday where from 10am classrooms will be open and decorated with a unique theme that students have been working on since term three.
A free barbeque lunch for visitors will be held at 11:30, which will be followed by the ringing of the school's old bell at 1:15pm. It will mark the first time the bell, which originally came from the HMAS Sydney, will be sounded in decades.
The school will then hold an assembly at 1:30 which will be opened by a traditional Aboriginal smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country.
The school grounds will also be open on Saturday for visitors to explore and reminisce at their leisure. Souvenirs will be available for purchase, as well as 'Where are they now?' forms which visitors can fill out.
READ MORE
Beelbangera Public School is also planning to construct a brick seat which will house a time capsule, with personalised bricks available for purchase.
The weekend blast from the past will conclude at the Coro Club, where visitors and staff will gather for a 'gather, graze and gossip' from 6pm. The school will require notification from those wishing to attend.
Ms McRae said she felt pride looking around the walls of the school hall, which were covered in old photos, posters, artwork and other iconic items from the school's history.
"I've been here for 23 years and the school means a lot to me," Ms McRae said.
"I could write a book on my memories and experiences here. It's just the family and friendly atmosphere that I love."
Ms Symonds agreed that Beelbangera Public School's family-oriented nature has remained its key characteristic over its 100 year existence.
"The families got together in the 1920's and they helped provide the materials for the building of the school," she said. "Families and community is what makes our school what it is today."
"I hope visitors enjoy and appreciate what the school has grown into," Ms McRae added. "Come and have a look at what we are now."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.