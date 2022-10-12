NSW SES is urging residents in Darlington Point and Carrathool to stay informed as water levels across the Murrumbidgee River continue to rise.
The Bureau of Meteorology has cautioned minor flooding is currently taking place in Darlington Point, with moderate flooding potentially causing river levels to reach seven metres around October 20 and 21.
Carrathool residents have also been advised of possible moderate flooding, with further rises likely.
SES public information officer Lachlan Gilchrist said a 'stay informed' notice had been released for residents in both areas.
While the conditions may impact roads and paddocks, Mr Gilchrist said modelling showed no direct impact to homes and other residences.
However, local road closures and evacuation routes may be impacted.
Mr Gilchrist said residents needed to maintain a hazard watch and start their day acquiring updated information on the situation.
"We'll be engaging in some door knocking activity and community engagement activities," Mr Gilchrist said.
"If there's any issues with people that are isolated then we can work on a supply approach and they can contact the SES to get support there.
"If there's people that are more vulnerable then we'll make sure we identify them and get in touch with them or they can get in touch with us to make sure we support them."
The updates come as residents in Wagga Wagga continue to grapple with a swelling Murrumbidgee River, which is expected to reach 9.3 metres on Wednesday evening.
Murrumbidgee Council general manager John Scarce said preliminary flood preparations were underway in Darlington Point, including moving the caravan park and it's long-term visitors to higher ground.
Mr Scarce said all levy gates had been closed, with pumps currently operating and sandbags to soon be installed to help further protect the town.
"We're alerting everybody of what could transpire and getting on the front foot," Mr Scarce said.
Residents in Carrathool and Darlington Point are advised to do the following:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
