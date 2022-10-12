The Area News

NSW SES has issued moderate flood warnings for Darlington Point and Carrathool following flooding along the Murrumbidgee River earlier this week

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated October 12 2022 - 4:24am, first published 4:00am
Darlington Point is currently experiencing minor flooding with a seven metre peak expected late next week. Photo by Vincent Dwyer

NSW SES is urging residents in Darlington Point and Carrathool to stay informed as water levels across the Murrumbidgee River continue to rise.

