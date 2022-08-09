Di Bortoli wines has continued its successful run after picking up four trophies and eight gold medals at the Cowra Wine Show in July.
The Griffith-based wine brand won gongs in multiple categories including Most Successful Exhibitor, Best Sweet Wine and Best Cabernet Sauvignon and Best Dry Red Table Wine of Show for its cabernet sauvignon variety.
De Bortoli said in a statement the awards were "an acknowledgment for all the team's hard work across the vineyard."
The family-owned brand also claimed eight gold medals for its varieties, including the 2019 Woodfired Cabernet Sauvignon and 2018 Deen Botrytis Semillon.
De Bortoli Wines operations manager Rob Glastonbury previously said white wine had been slowly growing in popularity compared with red.
He likened the trend to a younger crowd becoming more familiar with wine and finding white varieties more accessible and an "easier starting point than red".
Mr Glastonbury also said De Bortoli had managed to avoid the worst consequences of the China anti-dumping tariffs which had severely limited Australia's overseas red wine exports.
The 2022 Cowra Wine Show was held between Tuesday July 19 and Saturday July 23, and featured a mixture of tasting by judges, exhibitors and visitors.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
