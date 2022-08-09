The opening of the Griffith Regional Sports Precinct will be heralded in with a deluxe open day featuring Griffith's favourite sporting clubs and some big stars flying in to help celebrate.
Griffith City Council recently announced that a $50,000 grant from the Regional Sport Events Fund would be going to hold an open day on October 29 for the Griffith community to test the waters of a potential new sport.
Griffith's athletics, basketball, hockey and netball clubs will be celebrating the installation of the new precinct.
Michael Crosato from the Griffith Hockey Association said that they were very excited for the new stadium, including Griffith's first synthetic hockey field.
"It's just an all-weather facility, the quality of hockey is better, the ball doesn't bounce around as much and it's a bit faster," Mr Crosato explained the benefits of a synthetic field.
"We're one of the last standing grass competitions in the state, so it's gonna be a big change," he said.
"It gives us a lot of opportunity for our juniors, we've got a few programs in the summer but they have to be run on synthetic fields."
Mr Crosato said that they would definitely have some pro players down to help with the free coaching clinics, but weren't sure who would be available due to the start of the Hockey One tournament.
Mayor Doug Curran said this is an excellent opportunity for the local community and visitors alike to spend the day exploring Griffith's new state-of-the-art sporting facility and trying their hand at a new sport.
"I would like to invite the community to save the date for October 29 and come along to see what the Precinct will offer - try out some of the sports on offer, meet sporting heroes, and take home some goodies!
"It will be a fun day and not one you will want to miss!" added Councillor Curran.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
