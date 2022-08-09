The Area News
Sporting clubs in Griffith are keen for the Westend open day in October

Fiona McKenzie, Louise McGrail, Michael Crosato and Andrew Sinclair from the Griffith Hockey Association. PHOTO: Anthony Stipo

The opening of the Griffith Regional Sports Precinct will be heralded in with a deluxe open day featuring Griffith's favourite sporting clubs and some big stars flying in to help celebrate.

