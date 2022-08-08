The Area News

One-act comedy 'Gianni Schicchi' will be playing at Piccolo Family Farm over the Taste of Italy festival

August 8 2022 - 9:00am
Giacomo Puccini's comic one-act "Gianni Schicchi" will be playing in Griffith for two nights over the Taste of Italy festival. PHOTO: Contributed

Piccolo Family Farm is bringing a lively comic opera to Griffith, as part of their contribution to Griffith's "A Taste of Italy" celebration.

