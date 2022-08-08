Piccolo Family Farm is bringing a lively comic opera to Griffith, as part of their contribution to Griffith's "A Taste of Italy" celebration.
The "Taste of Italy" celebration is a week-long party featuring Italian wine, music and of course, food to celebrate Griffith's thriving Italian heritage and culture. The event includes cooking classes, the Ferragosto Festival and of course, the 'meat' of the week - the Salami Festival.
In with all the exciting events, Giacomo Puccini's upbeat comedy "Gianni Schicchi" will be playing at the farm over August 24 and 25, brought to Griffith by Adelaide-based touring company Co-Opera.
The comic play follows the Donati family, as they attempt to rewrite the will of their newly deceased patriarch. Based on an off-hand incident in Dante's Divine Comedy, the one-act performance is the third and final part of Puccini's famous triptych - three one-act operas with contrasting themes, originally written to be presented together.
While the other two won't be performed alongside Gianni Schicchi this time, the accomplished cast might make up for the change.
Nicholas Cannon will be playing the title role, along with former Griffith resident John Brunato returning home for a guest appearance in the show.
Tickets to the show will include a full dinner and drinks, along with the entertaining production.
With the August 25 show already sold out, Piccolo Family Farm is encouraging eager opera-lovers to get bookings in soon. Tickets are sold in groups of either four or eight and are available at piccolofamilyfarm.com.au/events.
More information on A Taste of Italy is available through the Griffith City Council website.
