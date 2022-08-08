How do you do, fellow kids?
Griffith is positively 'keeping it real' after data from the 2021 census showed the LGA has a Millennial-majority population, surpassing its Baby Boomer and Gen X populations.
Of Griffith's 25,339 residents, 21.7 per cent are Millennials, while 20.4 per cent and 18.6 per cent are Baby Boomers and Gen X respectively.
The results differed from surrounding populations which all showed a Baby Boomer majority, including Leeton, Darlington Point, Hay and Goolgowi.
Griffith Mayor Doug Curran said the results reflected the opportunities which the city has to offer its younger population.
"It's because of the opportunities we have out here, both in employment and the entrepreneurial spirit Griffith's been built on over many years," Cr Curran said.
The Griffith Mayor said the new dataset will help Council decide which directions it should be taking in the future.
He also said maintaining liveability would be key to retaining Griffith's younger population and encouraging Millennial families to live in the region.
"With the hospital, new stadium and new pool there's some really positive things happening in terms of the liveability of our community," Cr Curran said.
"We need to keep doing that as a council and a community to maintain the trajectory we're on and bring some more young people to town.
"If we get housing sorted as well then other things will start happening naturally," he added.
Former Griffith Young Professionals chair Oumi Karenga-Hewitt agreed opportunities were key to Griffith having a younger population than neighbouring LGAs.
"Griffith is booming when it comes to work and career opportunities," Ms Karenga-Hewitt said, citing the city's industry as well as it's sporting and arts communities.
"The facilities and infrastructure we have in Griffith is quite amazing for how far away we are."
Ms Karenga-Hewitt said the city still needed to implement strategies to help retain younger workers and professionals.
She said being open to incorporating technology and a greater work-life balance may help.
"Our generation grew up with technology and we're a bit more intuitive when it comes to incorporating that in our careers and day-to-day work," Ms Karenga-Hewitt said.
"Griffith could also be more mindful of that work-life balance that millennials are looking for, and offer them ways to be more flexible to offer their best."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
