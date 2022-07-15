The Area News
Riverina winemakers are adjusting their business strategies as white wine continues to grow in popularity while red wine dips

Vincent Dwyer
Updated July 15 2022 - 7:07am, first published 6:30am
WHITE HOT: De Bortoli Wines' Rob Glastonbury said white varieties' growing popularity was due to a younger generation becoming more interested in wine tasting. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Riverina winemakers are seeing an increase in white wine's value compared with red after China's anti-dumping tariffs caused Australian sellers to lose one of its biggest importers of red varieties.

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

