Griffith City Council has announced plans to upgrade the drainage system along Willandra Ave following numerous flooding complaints after heavy rainfall.
Council's director of infrastructure and operations Phil King said they were aware of the floodings and were working on a piped drain between Willandra Ave and the drain behind the Willandra Gardens subdivision, with preliminary work having already commenced.
"We have been confirming the locations of services in the road reserve to make sure that the pipes can be constructed at the correct grades," Mr King said in a statement.
"Council has taken delivery of most of the pipes required for the project, there are still one or two items that have not arrived, although this will not delay works at this stage.
"This new drain will divert stormwater away from the Willandra/Ulong/Merrigal roundabout."
Mr King also said open channels near the proposed works have been cleaned and lowered.
"We saw in Thursday's rain that there is improved flow down these drains running parallel to Taylor Road and Murrumbidgee Ave," he said.
Mr King added that Council will also be upgrading pipes along nearby Belford Rd, which had also been overflowing and flooding nearby businesses.
He said plans were underway to ensure works would not significantly disrupt traffic.
The announcement follows concerns by Willandra Ave business owners who said their Council requests to upgrade the road's pipes had mostly gone unanswered.
South Pacific Seeds managing director Mark Hancock said flooding in their carpark sometimes got so bad that employees and visitors would have to remove their shoes and socks to traverse the flood water.
Griffith received a lashing last Thursday August 4 when 35.2mm of rain fell on the LGA, causing more flooding along Willandra Ave.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
