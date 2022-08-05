Come one, come all, folks! After two years of lockdowns, restrictions and cancellations the annual Griffith Show will return for its 100th birthday bash.
The show will take place at Griffith showgrounds on October 2, 2022 during the long weekend.
Griffith Show Society secretary Kerrie Brill promised Griffith residents and visitors will be treated to some new attractions this year.
"Preparation is in full throttle," Mrs Brill said.
Besides the traditional stalls, rides, horse events and Griffith 'Young Woman' and 'Show Bloke' events, Mrs Brill said the 100th show will feature plenty of 'action and fun-packed entertainment'.
The 100th Griffith Show will feature a freestyle motocross show from Aussie FMX, as well as breakdancing, comedy and acrobatics from New Yorker-turned-Australian breakdancer, Bboy illwill.
For younger crowds, there will be an interactive dinosaur puppet show from Dinkum Dinosaurs, as well as interactive family circus show Circus McCabe.
Mrs Brill said the 100th Griffith Show will finish with a bang, thanks to a fireworks display to be provided by Len Sergi of Griffs Fireworks.
Mrs Brill said the Show Society will be introducing another first this year with tickets to be available for online purchase for both members and showgoers.
She said ticket sales information will be announced on the Griffith Show Society's social media pages in the next three or four weeks.
"It's taken a lot of effort from us all to get back in the swing of it, but we're all looking forward to it and we all love the show," Mrs Brill said.
She also said the show was looking for volunteers to lend a hand on the day, and that anyone who was interested should contact the Griffith Show Society.
"The local show for every town is like a window into your community," Mrs Brill said.
"It's the longest running community event in Griffith, and it's going to be a fun family day of entertainment."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
