The long-awaited Boorga Road sealing has hit a number of hurdles from the initial grant back in 2020, leaving questions about how much of the infamous road can be sealed with the money allocated.
Griffith City Council obtained funding to seal just over 10 kilometres of Boorga Road and Dickie Road in 2020 after applying in 2018, along with a financial contribution from themselves and support from Rombola Family Farms.
Unfortunately, a string of obstacles and unexpected cost increases could now force the project to downsize in scope, dropping almost two kilometres from the sealing. The council will vote on a revised scope, in an effort to fulfil already-late obligations.
The original budget estimated the project to cost $7,349,000 with council's support and the contribution from Rombola, but inflation between 2018 and 2022 alone has added an estimated $730,000 to the total cost.
Additional drainage infrastructure and smaller costs take the total cost increase to over a million dollars from the original budget.
Rombola Family Farms put up approximately $800,000 worth of gravel to go towards the sealing, however the gravel remains unused due to council choosing not to use the original plan for the road.
Griffith City Council's choice to change the plan requires a different grading of gravel, and allegedly requested Rombola Family Farms make up the deficit in value some other way - however an alternative is yet to be found and the gravel remains.
Council will vote on the report at the upcoming meeting on August 9 at 7pm. The meeting will be livestreamed through council's facebook page and is open to the public.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith.
