There will be a different kind of open house in Kooyoo Street on Saturday, with Griffith's Safe Haven throwing its doors open to the public.
From 9am until 1pm, on July 2, the city's newest community support service will be inviting residents inside the former state bank house to see what's inside.
The Safe Haven is a pilot program offering a quiet refuge for people to find help when they need it.
"We want to open it up to the community so they can see what it's about and what they can expect when they visit the Safe Haven," peer support workers Karen Snaidero said.
"Everyone knows the building and we've created a really safe and comfortable environment inside."
On Saturday a free sausage sizzle will be run by Rotary and Safe Haven staff will be on hand to chat to residents.
Griffith Safe Haven was officially opened in February. Outside of the open day on Saturday, the Griffith Safe Haven is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 2pm until 9pm.
