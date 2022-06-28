The Area News
Griffith Safe Haven hosts an open day on Saturday July 2

June 28 2022 - 6:00am
WELCOME: Peer support workers Karen Snaidero and Sherryl Pavese are inviting residents to visit Griffith's Safe Haven on Saturday. PHOTO: Declan Rurenga

There will be a different kind of open house in Kooyoo Street on Saturday, with Griffith's Safe Haven throwing its doors open to the public.

