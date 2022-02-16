newsletters, editors-pick-list, griffith safe haven, launch, mental health, suicide, prevention, kooyoo street

Griffith's latest mental health and suicide prevention service has been officially launched, with the new Safe Haven opening on Kooyoo Street. The Safe Haven is one of 20 across the state, in a pilot program for early suicide prevention. The havens are designed to be quiet refuges for those struggling where they can get help and advice, being staffed solely by those with their own lived experiences. Minister for mental health Bronnie Taylor met with co-designers, staff and those impacted by mental health outside the building on Kooyoo Street to officially cut the ribbon and open the service to the public. RELATED "We wanted to create a welcoming environment, so that when someone is feeling overwhelmed or in suicidal distress they know they're not alone and there is a place of refuge in their local community." "Importantly, the Safe Haven is staffed by peer workers who have livid experience. They understand what you are going through and how best to support you." She urged the community to take advantage and feel comfortable going to the centre if ever needed, as well as thanking all those involved in bringing the service to life. "Days like today can't happen just because of politics and politicians - they happen because of you. All of you here today that are part of the local health district, that are part of the non-government organisations and have been involved in mental health services for quite some time." "This is the future of mental health services. We get so consumed by talking about beds and where they are, what this is about is making sure we can prevent people from having to go into those acute services." Located in the building will be Griffith's new Suicide Prevention Outreach Team, providing crucial outreach to those in crisis. "We know thoughts of suicide can be triggered by a range of painful experiences - such as divorce, unemployment, retirement or death of a spouse; these mobile teams will work with affected individuals to identify their specific triggers and how to better manage them," Ms Taylor said. READ MORE Karen Snaidero is working at the Safe Haven, and says her goal is to provide a safe and welcoming space for all. "It's important to have someone to talk to who understands you and can relate to how you are feeling," Ms Snaidero said. "We are here to help find the right services for you. Just reaching out is the best thing you can do, and together we will work out a plan to support you moving forward." The Griffith Safe Haven is located at 81 Kooyoo Street and opens every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 2.00pm - 9.00pm. No referral is required and it is free of charge. If you or someone you know needs help contact; Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

